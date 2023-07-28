Margot Robbie revealed to wield yet another surprise skill

Margot Robbie’s fans are pleasantly surprised once more by a new photo which displays a shocking new skill that the star has mastered. The picture sees the actress standing in front of a whiteboard next to personal trainer David Higgins.

The board listed the people who had been able to hold the plank for the longest amount of time. The plank is an exercise where the person holds themself parallel to the floor either on their forearms or on their hands.

Although the person who managed to hold the plank for the longest time was David, fans were shocked to see coming in second place was Margot with a record of four minutes and ten seconds.

The Australia-born star managed to beat out her Barbie co-stars including Ryan Gosling, Hari Nef as well as her husband Tom Ackerley. Fans soon took to social media to express their awe at the achievement with one fan writing: “What can she not do?” while another added: “I know she'd run a Pilates studio in the Sunshine Coast like it was the navy.”

Her achievement comes after Barbie made waves at the box office in Australia, making an impressive $21.5 million in its opening weekend. The Greta Gerwif flick has already achieved the biggest opening weekend of any film this year so far.

It went on to beat Avengers: Endgame by grossing $11.1 million on Saturday, which makes it the biggest Saturday opening in Australian box office history.