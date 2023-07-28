Prince Harry will have a ‘very tragic end’ once he loses purpose

Prince Harry allegedly risks having a ‘very tragic end’ in terms of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The chances of a divorce and the subsequent pain that might accompany it has been referenced by royal commentator Tom Bower.

He broke it all down in his book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

In this book, he accused Meghan Markle of having malicious intentions towards Prince Harry.

In the eyes of Mr Bower, “She’s always been looking how she can use people for her own benefit.”

All of this has allegedly been part of her attempt to benefit from others he alleges.

He also posed the possibility that already “She probably no longer sees his purpose.”

This comes amid reports that the couple are considering a trial separation.

Before concluding Mr Bower also weighed in on the chance that Meghan Markle already sees Prince Harry as a dwindling popularity magnet that once shone by his side.

All of this is perhaps because the Duchess feels “he’s done everything. He’s given her the title, he’s given her fame.”

He also went on to say, “Harry is just out of his depth. He has no idea of the game he’s actually engaged in and it can only end in tragedy.”