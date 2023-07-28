BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by music critic Kim Young Dae

K-pop group BTS member V’s upcoming solo has been reviewed by the music critic Kim Young Dae as he gave his 2023 ACC Lecture. According to reports, the people in the lecture hall audibly expressed their surprise when he brought up V.

He then went on to hint at what fans of the artist could expect from his official solo debut. “Because of the label, I can’t give you specifics. But I think you’ll be surprised.”





He explained that his new project will change how he is defined typically as a vocalist. “I think it’s safe to say this is a re-discovery of V as a vocalist. Of course, V’s signature colours are there, but you might be surprised how he uses them.”

He added: “First, the music is really good. V has a charismatic voice, but in BTS songs, he is often given a particular role. On this album, he was given more freedom. It’s very natural.”

Fans soon took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming music and thanked him for reviewing it as one fan wrote: “My curiosity is driving me crazy… I’m shaking. Taehyung is finally displaying his talents after years. Kim Taehyung doesn’t need a famous foreign producer or famous artist to collab with him.”

Another added: “Sigh… This is such a good lecture. You entertainingly presented the history that ARMYs are making. I still remember what I felt when I first listened to ‘Young Forever’”, while a third fan wrote: “Taehyung’s album is going to shine. It’s going to shake the world. Everyone get ready!!”