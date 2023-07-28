 
menu menu menu

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by critic; fans are ecstatic

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by music critic Kim Young Dae
BTS’ V’s upcoming solo is reviewed by music critic Kim Young Dae

K-pop group BTS member V’s upcoming solo has been reviewed by the music critic Kim Young Dae as he gave his 2023 ACC Lecture. According to reports, the people in the lecture hall audibly expressed their surprise when he brought up V.

He then went on to hint at what fans of the artist could expect from his official solo debut. “Because of the label, I can’t give you specifics. But I think you’ll be surprised.”


He explained that his new project will change how he is defined typically as a vocalist. “I think it’s safe to say this is a re-discovery of V as a vocalist. Of course, V’s signature colours are there, but you might be surprised how he uses them.”

He added: “First, the music is really good. V has a charismatic voice, but in BTS songs, he is often given a particular role. On this album, he was given more freedom. It’s very natural.”

Fans soon took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming music and thanked him for reviewing it as one fan wrote: “My curiosity is driving me crazy… I’m shaking. Taehyung is finally displaying his talents after years. Kim Taehyung doesn’t need a famous foreign producer or famous artist to collab with him.”

Another added: “Sigh… This is such a good lecture. You entertainingly presented the history that ARMYs are making. I still remember what I felt when I first listened to ‘Young Forever’”, while a third fan wrote: “Taehyung’s album is going to shine. It’s going to shake the world. Everyone get ready!!”

More From Entertainment:

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Mathews fined and banned for drunk driving crash
Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over

Prince Harry's legal battle is far from over
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel ‘Mother Nature’

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case

‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case
William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

William's Prince of Wales title insulted in upcoming film?

BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals

BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals
King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven

King Charles ignores his son as royals head to Scottish haven
Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision

Emily Blunt joins Tom Holland, Salma Hayek in family-first career decision
Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia

Sam Smith debuts moustache while on trip in Georgia