‘King The Land’ star Lee Jun Ho wins defamation case

K-pop idol and King The Land actor Lee Jun Ho has taken the victory in his defamation case as the person responsible faces their sentencing. His agency JYP Entertainment released a statement on July 28 confirming the news.

They explained that the Western District Court in Seoul had ruled that the person would be fined ₩3.00 million KRW which is around $2,340 USD. The person had previously been found guilty of making up malicious rumours and writing defamatory comments about Lee Jun Ho.

The court ruled: “The defendant maliciously wrote false statements about Lee Jun Ho. Through this, the defendant has defamed the victim with unfounded rumours.”

The agency further added that they would be keeping an eye on similar activities against their other artists as well. “We will respond even stronger to malicious comments by strengthening our monitoring routes and by employing even more law firms. We will not hesitate to take strong legal action against unfounded, malicious comments against our artists.”

The actor is currently enjoying the major success of his new Korean drama named King The Land which follows the heir of a hotel who goes on to fall in love with his employee.