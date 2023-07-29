Sarah Ferguson helps Meghan Markle with her crucial advice

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she always tells her daughters to "smile" when they're in the public eye, adding no one wants to see a "grumpy princess".



Ferguson originally gave this important piece of advice to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but some think she also helped Meghan Markle with her words.

The Duchess of York talked about etiquette tricks and tips on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, saying: "I always say to my girls: when you’re out on the public stage, smile."

The 63 year old added: "And if you don’t want to be polite, don’t go out on the public stage — because no one wants to see a grumpy princess. You've heard me say that many times."

Ferguson's words come after Meghan Markle's recent outing in which she appeared grumpy after losing her Spotify deal.

Ferguson went on saying: "So I think the most important thing is you've got to get your game on."



The Duchess was seen without her usual beaming smile during her recent outing following the news that her Archetypes podcast has not been renewed for a second season on Spotify. She looked tense as she stepped out without her husband and children in Montecito.

Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, aren't working members of the royal family. They both have jobs and earn their own income like Meghan Markle.



In addition to passing etiquette lessons to her daughters, the Duchess of York was one of the people who helped Meghan Markle do her first curtsy upon meeting Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Sussex, who featured on an edition of The Cut, claimed that she knows young girls see her as a "real-life Princess", sparking reaction from Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan, who said: "Meghan is still very aware that people see her as a princess: 'It’s important to be thoughtful about it… there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess'."