Britney Spears slams copycat artists who say she's 'history': 'I'M PROPHECY'

Britney Spears is reminding the world who the original pop girl was.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, October 17, the Princess of Pop appeared to throw some shade at people who she believes have copied her without giving her due credit.

“A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger.. And yo that’s cool but at least mine was real,” she wrote alongside a video of her in a sweater vest, button down, glasses, and two pony tails — highly reminiscent of her Baby One More Time schoolgirl look.

READ MORE: Britney Spears calls Janet Jackson her 'girl crush' in gushing tribute

“I was that nerd in school that was real as hell… the world has become fake… people who are actually real get hated on… which is a shame,” Spears continued as she wondered if she should also “do the fake thing.”

“All my guy friends say just be fake.. I need a bad ass girlfriend who can teach me how to lie. I’m actually too kind in real life and that’s the problem,” she wrote.

Now 44, Spears was just a teenager when she rose to superstardom, defining an entire decade of pop music. However, the relentless public scrutiny and her 13-year conservatorship eventually took its toll as Spears stepped away from music almost ten years ago.

But her legacy is undeniable.

“To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY,” Spears declared. “I’m the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… these years were precious so young and naive… the world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears makes shocking move after announcing retirement from music