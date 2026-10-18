Ellen DeGeneres to make TV comeback after four years away?

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about how much she misses being on television, four years after saying goodbye to her famous talk show.



The comedian has been away from regular TV work for some time, but her latest comments have got people wondering if she could be ready to return.

Ellen spoke about it while appearing on The Graham Norton Show with Quentin Tarantino, Colin Farrell and Gemma Chan.

She joked that she had no big news to share, but admitted that she missed her old life in front of the cameras.

“I've nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” she said.

The star, however, also spoke about the small moments she used to enjoy while hosting her show, from laughing with the writers to spending time with her guests.

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“I miss a lot about it. I miss laughing every day with the writers. I miss the guests. I miss kissing Colin,” she added, talking about the playful moments she shared with Colin Farrell on her show.

Ellen moved to the UK with her wife, Portia de Rossi, in 2024.

During the interview, she joked that it seemed easy to get a show on British TV and even came up with the name Lawn and Order for a show about watching someone mow a lawn.

Her talk show ended in 2022 after 19 seasons. While Ellen has not confirmed any new project, her words suggest that she still misses the fun of being on TV.