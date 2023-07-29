Ashura being observed nationwide with security on high alert

Muslims take part in a procession on the ninth day of Ashura in the Islamic month of Muharram in Karachi on July 28, 2023. — AFP

Mobile phone signals to remain shut for security.

Security high alert during Ashura processions.

"Set aside differences and promote compassion," President Alvi says.

Nationwide observance of Ashura, the solemn tenth day of the first Islamic month, Muharram, is being marked on Saturday, as mourners across the country participated in processions to honour and grieve the supreme sacrifice made by Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) family during the tragic events of Karbala.

This day is a poignant reminder of the unwavering resilience of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet (PBUH), his family, and devoted companions, who valiantly defended Islam in the face of opposition and cruelty.

Major cities and towns are witnessing processions to commemorate this historic day, where scholars and orators are delivering sermons, shedding light on various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.



Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the nation to avoid any untoward incident and offer safety to mourners during the processions.



Meanwhile, mobile signals remain shut in several cities following the interior ministry's directions to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking suspension of mobile services not only on Muharram 9 and 10, but 11 as well.

President Alvi calls for unity

Sharing his message on the historic day's commemoration, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the countrymen for setting aside differences and promoting compassion, tolerance and consultation to become a united nation and work for the development of Pakistan.

The president called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as well as trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

A large numbers of mourners attend Ashura procession on 9th Muharram at Latifabad in Hyderabad on July 28, 2023. — APP

The president added that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) rendered a great sacrifice at Karbala during the battle between truth and falsehood as well as for the protection of Islamic values. This battle was a struggle for the exaltation of Islam, which was characterised by a principled stance and unwavering bravery.

The president said that Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) stance against tyrant ruler Yazid was not for power or revenge, rather it was a principled stand for justice, protection of Islamic values and protection of Islamic society from corruption and oppression.

"This courageous act teaches us that we should not bow to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost,” he remarked. He said the conduct of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) companions, who stood by his side on that day of turmoil, taught us the importance of loyalty, righteousness and supporting those who struggle for truth and justice," Dr Alvi said.

He added that the battle of Karbala taught Muslims selflessness and sacrifice for the greater cause.

"Despite having low strength and numbers, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to give up on the principles and values of Islam."

The president asked Muslims to remember the importance of dialogue and understanding between different schools of thought.

"Let us stand united to uphold the values representing the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to learn from the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and move forward with courage, perseverance and boldness," he prayed.

'Lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice, reminding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

In a message on the occasion, he said Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, had profound historic and spiritual significance for Muslims all over the world.

Mourners touch the Zuljinah in the main procession of 9th Muharram observing Youm-e-Ashura at G-6 Road in Islamabad on July 28, 2023. — APP

It was the day of great struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said, adding on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions and family, bravely stood up in the battle of Karbala against oppression, cruelty and injustice and embraced martyrdom for the righteous path.

"The everlasting message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) echoes till today and it teaches that we should maintain the principles of justice, compassion and steadfastness in all spheres of life. The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was not confined to a certain time or place but it was a message for Muslims beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents,” the premier stressed.

PM Shehbaz added the great sacrifice was a reaffirmation that everyone should strive with unwavering determination for justice, equality and human dignity. The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) imparted the lesson that one encountered difficulties while staying on the path of truth and justice but it was the way to achieve permanent success and blessings of Allah Almighty.

"We should learn from the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah. Remember that the obstacles in the path of truth and success can only be removed through steadfastness, sacrifice and determination," he maintained.

The prime minister asked Muslims to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in their daily lives.