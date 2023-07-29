When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 start?

ICC T20 World Cup trophy. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 4 to 30 in West Indies and America next year, according to reports that surfaced Friday night.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the cricketing body had already shortlisted 10 venues in both countries for the games.

Next year's world cup matches will take place in Florida, Dallas, New York and Morrisville in America, the cricket website further reported.

However, Morrisville, Dallas and New York do not have international cricket venue status yet, which is mandatory as per ICC rules.

The ICC will decide on the venues in consultation with the US and West Indies cricket boards.

Moreover, 20 teams will participate in the 2024 World Cup, which will be played in a format different from being used now.

In the first round, the teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each, and the top two teams from each group will be split into two groups for the Super 8 round.

ESPNcricinfo added that the top two teams from both the Super 8 groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

"The 2024 T20 World Cup is the first of the eight men's global events in the ICC's next commercial cycle from 2024-31, which was finalised in 2021," the website added.

It further wrote that the decision to appoint the USA as a co-host was "part of a strategic move by the ICC".

There were two objectives behind this move.

"One, the North American market was identified as a strong market for growth of the game. And two, the ICC's ambition to have cricket feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games (LA28)."