Seann William Scott opens up on being paid trivial amount for hit comedy, American Pie

|July 29, 2023

American Pie star Seann William Scott has recently opened up about his trivial amount he used to receive to star in 1999 hit comedy.

Speaking on TV chat show host Rick Elsen, via Variety, Scott revealed that he only earned $8,000 for his role in the movie, which made around $235 million at the box office.

Scott said, “It was a lot of money for me at the time and I would splash out.”

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000,” confessed the 46-year-old actor.

The Rundown actor explained, “I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000.”

Scott, who played the role of wild lacrosse player Steve Stifler in American Pie, kept on working with the hit sex teen comedy franchise. He reportedly earned $5 million for his role in 2012 American Reunion.

Meanwhile, the actor has filmed a DoorDash commercial in character, alongside co-star Jason Biggs.

Earlier, Scott also opened up at Comicbook.com that talks are happening for a fifth sequel to the American Pie movie. 

