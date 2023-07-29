Bebe Rexha shines in embellished pink bodysuit during London performance

Bebe Rexha recently spoke out about being body-shamed for her weight gain

Bebe Rexha took center stage in London on Friday, captivating the audience with her mesmerizing performance and show-stopping outfit.

The 33-year-old singer left O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in awe as she strutted out after her show, clad in an eye-catching ensemble that emphasized her famous curves.

Commanding attention with every step, Bebe wore an embellished pink bodysuit paired with a dramatic tulle cape. The all-in-one outfit hugged her voluptuous frame, adorned with sparkling gems that shimmered under the lights.

Matching shoe-boots added to the overall dazzling effect, making sure all eyes were on her as she made her way through The Big Smoke.

Earlier in the evening, the pop star had stunned the crowd with a green glittered co-ord during her energetic performance. She graced the stage in a busty black corset embellished with green glittered jewels.

To complete the ensemble, Bebe opted for green closed-toe heels that perfectly matched her dazzling outfit.

Her dazzling appearance follows a low in her relationship with cinematographer Keyan Safyari

As she shared screenshots of him complaining about her weight gain.

In the texts, the person that seems to be Safyari wrote: “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?”

“Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you.”

“But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was,” he added.