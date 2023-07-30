Paris Hilton debuts new single ‘Lighter Without You’ during Tomorrowland set

Paris Hilton is rocking Tomorrowland music festival with new single 'Lighter Without You'

Entrepreneur and singer Paris Hilton took to the stage as Tomorrowland on July 29 to debut her new single Lighter Without You featuring Steve Aoki.

The DJ took to Instagram to share the news and wrote: “Most incredible & magical experience performing with @SteveAoki on the Main Stage at @Tomorrowland last night, debuting our new single #LighterWithoutYou written by @EmilyWarrennnn!!! This crowd was electric!! Had so much fun backstage with all the guest performers @KidCudi @DannaPaola @iAmKaaze @LilJon! Can’t wait to see you all Tonight for my set at the Library Stage at 7PM to 8pm!”

This comes after she recently celebrated being a mom in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her baby boy Phoenix. She wrote: "This Barbie is a Mom. My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete."

In the post by the 42-year-old, she can be seen cuddling with her son Phoenix on a large pink rug from "House of Sliving". The carousel of images shows the Stars are Blind singer in a pink velour tracksuit, holding her son close and even includes a video where she plays with Phoenix and his stuffed animals. These pictures are incredibly cute, and according to Paris, this is just the start.

"Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!" she concluded her post. "Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

In January, Paris and and husband Carter Reum stunned fans with the news of the arrival of their baby boy, born via a surrogate.