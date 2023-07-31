US, Saudi Arabia condemn deadly Bajaur suicide attack

People transport a man, who was injured after a blast in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, July 30. — Reuters

At least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Russia condoles the families of victims of the blast.

Daesh suspected to be involved in suicide bombing.

The United States and Saudi Arabia condemned the deadly suicide blast that ripped through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur killing dozens, with Russia condoling the affected families.

At least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) workers' convention on Sunday.

KP Police said Monday an initial probe suggested that the terrorist organisation Daesh is behind the suicide attack in the former tribal area, which borders Afghanistan.

In a statement, the United States Embassy in Islamabad extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic blast.

The embassy said it strongly condemns the heinous act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused harm to many others.

"Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time."

In its posts on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the blast, calling for an end to terrorism across the globe.

"Saudi Arabia stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Pakistani brethren in this time of need. We pray for the early recover of those injured in the blast," the embassy added.

Russian Embassy in Pakistan, in a social media post on X, prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

"We express deep condolences to the families of the victims of the blast in the Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Best wishes of speedy recovery to the injured."

Sabeeh Ullah, a 24-year-old party supporter who had his arm fractured by the blast, said the scale of injuries was horrifying.

"I found myself lying next to someone who had lost their limbs. The air was filled with the smell of human flesh," he told AFP by phone.

Images from the blast site circulating on social media showed bodies strewn around, and volunteers helping blood-soaked victims to ambulances.

Pakistan's national assembly is due to dissolve in the next few weeks ahead of elections expected in October or November, and political parties are already preparing to campaign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast Sunday on social media, offering condolences to the victims and vowing to punish those responsible.

One security analyst suggested Sunday's attack was more likely linked to the election rather than having a sectarian motive.

"This is part of terrorism violence that seems to be ramping up in Pakistan ahead of elections to create a sense of instability that could eventually lead to a delay in the elections," said Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies.