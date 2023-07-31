LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey arrested for charges of gun possession

Amir Coffey #7 of the Los Angeles Clippers is guarded by Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center on January 1, 2022, in New York City. — AFP

Amir Coffey, a Los Angeles Clippers guard, faces a serious legal situation following his arrest over the weekend on a gun charge during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.



According to TMZ, after allegedly being discovered in possession of a gun during a very early Sunday morning traffic stop in Los Angeles, Coffey was taken into custody.

Police apparently searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana even though the former Minnesota star wasn't behind the wheel, and the police claimed that they found the gun during the search.

After allegedly acknowledging ownership, the Clippers guard was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanour possession of a handgun.

He spent four hours in detention before being released on Sunday morning and will likely appear in court again in August.

Another passenger in the car received a marijuana citation but there are currently no additional details available.

Based on the court of law in the US, Coffey possesses the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, possessing a gun in California in a situation where one is not supposed to is very bad, OutKick reported.

California has strict gun laws, and the NBA has shown a lack of tolerance for combining firearms and guns.

Ja Morant's handling of the case demonstrates the NBA's reluctance to enforce these laws.

Even if Coffey is victorious in court, he will still face punishment for Silver's involvement, as the league has become accustomed to ignoring players and firearms.