Ariana Grande gains from reports about divorce

Over half a million people have followed Ariana Grande on Instagram since rumours of her divorce surfaced online.



Grande's followers on the Facebook-owned application have risen to 377 million.



The singer and the luxury real estate agent separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" according to a report published in PEOPLE last month.

Earlier this month, Grande was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater has returned to New York City amid his romance with Ariana Grande and divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay, PEOPLE reported.

According to the publication, Salter is "full-on dating" his Broadway movie co-star Grande, after he filed for divorce from his longtime partner Jay earlier this week.

Writing about Grande's relationship with Slater, PEOPLE reported that their connection was apparent on the set of Wicked, which was being filmed in London before the ongoing Screen Actors Guild .

It said Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical, while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.