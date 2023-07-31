 
menu menu menu

Ariana Grande gains from reports about divorce

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Over half a million people have followed Ariana Grande on Instagram since rumours of her divorce surfaced online.

Grande's followers on the Facebook-owned application have risen to 377 million.

The singer and the luxury real estate agent separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" according to a report published in PEOPLE last month.

Earlier this month, Grande was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater has returned to New York City amid his romance with Ariana Grande and divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay, PEOPLE reported.

According to the publication, Salter is "full-on dating" his Broadway movie co-star Grande, after he filed for divorce from his longtime partner Jay earlier this week.

Writing about Grande's relationship with Slater, PEOPLE reported that their connection was apparent on the set of Wicked, which was being filmed in London before the ongoing Screen Actors Guild .

It said Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical, while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay
Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla? video

Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy

BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy
BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’
Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'

Ridley Scott talks about reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napolean'
K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions

K-pop group Itzy makes comeback with ‘Cake’; fans have mixed reactions
Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris

Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris