American cycling prodigy Magnus White dies in training accident

Magnus White died during a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling said.—USA Cycling

American cycling prodigy Magnus White, described as a "rising star" in the sport, has tragically passed away at the young age of 17 in a training accident in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Cycling, the governing body of the sport in the United States, confirmed the devastating news on Sunday. White was set to represent his country in the cross-country discipline at the junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland when he was struck by a vehicle.

In response to the heartbreaking incident, USA Cycling expressed its deepest condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the entire Boulder community during this difficult time. They released a statement emphasising their dedication to honouring Magnus's memory by continuing to ride in his honour.

Magnus White was an extraordinary talent in off-road cycling and had already showcased his skills by participating in the Cyclocross World Championships in 2022 and 2023 as a member of the US team. He started his racing journey at a national level when he was only 10 years old, demonstrating his early passion for the sport.

This year, he earned a well-deserved place in the Mountain Bike World Championships team and was looking forward to competing in Glasgow on August 10. His love for cycling flourished through his association with Boulder Junior Cycling, where he developed into an outstanding athlete and built strong bonds with his teammates and the local community.

Tragically, Magnus White's life was cut short, leaving behind his grieving parents, Jill and Michael, and his brother, Eero. In memory of the young cyclist, family and friends initiated a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised over $60,000.

As the world mourns the loss of a promising talent, the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships, taking place from August 3 to August 13, will stand as a poignant reminder of the sport's vibrant and passionate community, while also paying tribute to the memory of Magnus White.