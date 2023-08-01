Angus Cloud’s possible cause of death unveiled by actor’s mother

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud may have died due to an overdose, the distress call to the police indicated.

According to a report by Us Weekly, it was revealed that the mother of Cloud, had made the call to the Oakland Police Department. Cloud’s mom called dispatch and revealed her son did not have a pulse and mentioned a “possible overdose” to 911.

However, the first responders pronounced the actor dead on Monday, July 31st, 2023.

When Cloud’s loved ones made the announcement of the actor’s death via TMZ, they expressed their grief with the “heaviest heart” to their deceased member.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they stated.

The family explained that “Angus was open about his battle with mental health” ahead of his passing, revealing that they “hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was close to his father who he had been buried in Ireland just a week before his own death. His father, Conor Hickey, died in May after a short illness.



Furthermore, an HBO spokesperson also acknowledged the death of Cloud an expressed their sorrow.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the official Instagram account stated alongside the picture of the late actor.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”