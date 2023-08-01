Tamannaah Bhatia addresses 'age difference' with 'Jailer' star Rajinikanth

Tamannaah Bhatia features in 'Jailer' song 'Kaavaalaa' with Rajinikanth

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been making headlines nowadays for her latest released item song Kaavaalaa with superstar Rajinikanth, has finally addressed the age difference between the two.

Bhatia exclaimed, why are people even looking at the age difference rather than looking at two characters being played on screen. She says if that is going to happen, then she will look upon Tom Cruise doing stunts at the age of 60.

"Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too."

A source also came out in support of the Lust Stories 2 actress, stating that it is entirely her choice to work accordingly.

“She has the freedom to make her choices and plan her career accordingly. She has worked with the two biggest stars of Telugu and Tamil movies-Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth respectively- because working with them gives her more mileage and popularity in comparison to working with young heroes.”

According to Zoom, a source also said: Already, her songs with these two superstars have rocked the internet and are counting millions of views."

The song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth is from the latter’s upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release on August 10, reports India Today.