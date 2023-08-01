Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in upper parts of Pakistan

Vehicles passing through rain water during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted more monsoon rains in the upper parts of the country during the week.

"The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts," said Met Office.

According to the country's top weatherman, a westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on August 3 (Thursday).

Rain/wind-thundershower — with isolated heavy falls — is expected in Kashmir, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galyat from August 2 to 7 with occasional gaps.

Moreover, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera are also expected to witness rains.

Moreover, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 4 to 7 with occasional gaps.

Here are the impacts and advises:

The met department said that heavy rains may increase the water flow in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, GB, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad from August 4-7.

Heavy rains may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The PMD also issued a warning that the wind/thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels.

"General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains," it added.