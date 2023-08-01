Meghan Markle 'feels' Kate Middleton was not held 'accountable' for making her cry

Meghan Markle is still upset over Kate Middleton making her 'cry.'

The Duchess of Sussex, who admitted to Oprah Winfrey that her sister-in-law made her tear up hours before her wedding, believes Kate got away 'too easily' with it.

A source tells Closer Magazine: "Meghan feels they've never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it."

The insider then noted Meghan was shocked when people forgot about the incident quickly while she thought they would be considerate of her feelings.

Closer Magazine: "That hasn't happened. This isn't how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her."



In a 2021 confessional, Meghan told Oprah: "I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising."

She added: "It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn't make sense to not be just doing what everyone else was doing, which was try to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot. There wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it's, I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized and I've forgiven her."