Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'

August 02, 2023

Prince Andrew is reportedly convinced that he needs a large home to reside in, despite agreement from King Charles III.

The Duke of York, who is expected to leave Royal Lodge this year, is taking his sweet time to empty the house in the Windsor Estate.

Amid this, Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bownie believes Andrew is never going to leave his abode.

Speaking on the latest episode, she said: “Apparently, Charles has extended his ability to stay there a little longer due to Fergie’s breast cancer battle which is very kind of the King.

“But I’m just like is Andrew ever going to leave? He’s apparently continuing to be adamant that he needs a very large house."

Meanwhile, royal author Charles Lownie believes Andrew is not planning to give up on his home.

Quoted in Entertainment Daily, Mr Lownie said: “Andrew is digging his heels [in]… it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.

