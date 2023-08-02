 
Prince Andrew is upholding 'wider status game' with King Charles

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince Andrew will not back down in front of King Charles III amid their Royal Lodge argument.

The Duke of York is not leaving his royal abode as the King decides to move him out of the Windsor Estate.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie told The Daily Beast: "Andrew is digging his heels [in]. It's part of a wider power and status game with Charles.

"Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics."

Meanwhile, Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bownie believes Andrew is never going to leave his abode.

Speaking on the latest episode, she said: “Apparently, Charles has extended his ability to stay there a little longer due to Fergie’s breast cancer battle which is very kind of the King.

“But I’m just like is Andrew ever going to leave? He’s apparently continuing to be adamant that he needs a very large house."

