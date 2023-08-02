 
Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour earnings with her team

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

Taylor Swift, who's set to play six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, has delighted everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others) working on her massive show with huge bonuses, 

The 33-year-old singing sensation has given bonuses totaling over $55 million to every person working on massive "Eras Tour", according to People.

Previously, it was reported that the singer gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara over the weekend. Now, a new report claims that Taylor actually gave $55 million in bonuses and everyone who worked on the tour got one!

Swift begun her successful tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, dazzling fans with a career-spanning 44-song setlist. Since then, her concerts have drawn famous friends and faces including Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd and more.

In June, the Grammy winner delighted fans with an announcement that she would be heading across the pond, and around the world in 2024 for shows across Europe, Asia and Australia.

