Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour

Lizzo has been accused of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations by her former dancers.

In a lawsuit filed by the singer’s former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, detailed harrowing incidents of the musician “pressuring” and “badgering” her employees to engage in inappropriate behaviour against their will.

Now, more of her former employees are outing her discriminatory attitude after the surprising lawsuit came to light.

Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest are backing the claims.



“For clarification, I’m not apart [sic] of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there,” Hollinquest wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

Soon after, Wilson shared a screenshot of Hollinquest’s statement to her own IG Story “echoing” Hollinquest already said.

“I haven’t been apart [sic] of that world for around three years, for a reason,” Wilson wrote. “I very much applaud the dancers [sic] courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings,”

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the plaintiffs expressed their shock over the Truth Hurts singer and how she showed little regard for “bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez are asking the courts for damages including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, employment benefit, emotional distress, medical expenses and attorneys’ fees.