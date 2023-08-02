Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have just been called out for allegedly causing massive issues within the Firm, as if it was a birthright.

The dangerous implications of Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “For years, Spare One and Spare Two have wrought Palace PR havoc and mayhem, but things have been quiet of late.”

In the middle of her chat, she also issued a warning to the monarch and said, “if King Charles had thought his brother and son’s controversy-sparking, crisis-inducing stints were over, both men ready to settle in for a few years of forlorn house-moping and aimlessly filling the hours, then I have some very bad news.”

“Because there are a number of signs and details that suggest both the Andrew and Harry-related brush fires could be about to roar back to rash-inducing life," Ms Elser also noted before signing off.