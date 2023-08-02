 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’
Prince Harry, Andrew’s ‘crisis-inducing stints’ aren’t over: ‘Prepare for impact’

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have just been called out for allegedly causing massive issues within the Firm, as if it was a birthright.

The dangerous implications of Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In it she said, “For years, Spare One and Spare Two have wrought Palace PR havoc and mayhem, but things have been quiet of late.”

In the middle of her chat, she also issued a warning to the monarch and said, “if King Charles had thought his brother and son’s controversy-sparking, crisis-inducing stints were over, both men ready to settle in for a few years of forlorn house-moping and aimlessly filling the hours, then I have some very bad news.”

“Because there are a number of signs and details that suggest both the Andrew and Harry-related brush fires could be about to roar back to rash-inducing life," Ms Elser also noted before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa says no one ‘forced’ her to donate kidney to Selena Gomez
Will Smith reveals Spielberg's unconventional move that convinced him to do 'Men in Black'

Will Smith reveals Spielberg's unconventional move that convinced him to do 'Men in Black'
Sharon Osbourne elaborates on nasty side effect of Ozempic for weight loss video

Sharon Osbourne elaborates on nasty side effect of Ozempic for weight loss
Prince Andrew’s silence promises a ‘storm in the making’

Prince Andrew’s silence promises a ‘storm in the making’
Drake and Meek Mill reconcile after eight-year feud, unite onstage in Pennsylvania video

Drake and Meek Mill reconcile after eight-year feud, unite onstage in Pennsylvania
Prince Andrew is a ‘fresh disaster-in-waiting’ for King Charles

Prince Andrew is a ‘fresh disaster-in-waiting’ for King Charles
Angus Cloud ‘out of sight’ but ‘not out of mind’: Here’s how video

Angus Cloud ‘out of sight’ but ‘not out of mind’: Here’s how
Amir Khan invests £100,000 in wife's business in a bid to save marriage

Amir Khan invests £100,000 in wife's business in a bid to save marriage

Marc Gilpin, young Sean Brody in 'Jaws 2,' passes away at 56

Marc Gilpin, young Sean Brody in 'Jaws 2,' passes away at 56