‘China, Pakistan armies are brothers in arms’, says COAS on PLA’s 96th anniversary

Army Chief General Asim Munir addressing the ceremony held to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of China army at GHQ in Rawalpindi in this still taken from a video on August 2, 2023. — ISPR

Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust: COAS Munir.

Says ties have proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.

Friendship stood test of change of int'l landscapes: Chinese diplomat.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are “unique” and the militaries of the two countries are “brothers in arms”.



He made these remarks while addressing the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, which was commemorated at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the army chief was the chief guest on the occasion while Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.



While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries, and the people, the COAS was quoted as saying: “Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”

“The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests”, Gen Munir added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese diplomat thanked the army chief for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

Chinese officials attend the ceremony held at the GHQ to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. — ISPR

“This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese diplomat remarked.

“China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, she added.

The COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building, the ISPR statement concluded.

Last week, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing the ceremony, the Chinese dignitary termed CPEC an important project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that the multibillion-dollar project significantly changed the lives of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said the two countries were entering the second phase of CPEC which would help promote investment, progress and prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region.

In his message to mark the decade of the CPEC, President Xi Jinping reiterated China’s unwavering support to Pakistan, saying: “No matter how the international landscape may change, China will always stand firmly with Pakistan”.

During the Chinese vice premier's visit, both countries also signed six MoUs aiming to promote bilateral cooperation.