Prince Harry to be 'everywhere' as Royals struggle with 'WIFI' in Scotland

Prince Harry's upcoming professional engagements are well-timed, notes an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to attend various chariatable events in London and Germany, is tipped to grab attentions from his family across the pond.

Commenting on the situation, royal expert Daniela Elser says: "Given that during this time, the Royal Family will be off rusticating in a remote corner of Scotland where Wi-Fi is only available at the top of the castle’s keep, prepare for an intriguing switcheroo, with Brand Sussex about to be everywhere and Team Crown largely absent from the picture.

"Or, in other words, we are about to see a lot of Harry, everywhere, all at once."

Meanwhile, PR expert Stephen Reiff believes Harry and Meghan are focusing on "mission-driven businesses".

He told Daily Express US: "At best, they'll work to evolve their perception from armchair critic to leaders who are actually in the game, working to build something with meaningful impact.”