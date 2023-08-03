 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle can still 'control' her career with right future moves

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Meghan Markle can still control her career with right future moves

Meghan Markle can 'reignite' her popularity, if she takes the right steps.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been in trouble with the loss of her Spotify partnership and a snub at the Emmy's, can reclaim her fame with careful steps.

Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets tells Newsweek: "The Duchess of Sussex will need to better control her career commitments and make better decisions for herself moving forward."

Boardman then suggests that Meghan should focus on streamlining work "if she is to reignite her popularity and dwindling fanbase, and importantly lessen the strain on her marriage to Prince Harry, who himself has to work out his next move in what could be a turning point for them both".

This comes as the Sussex have maintained the Spotify partnership end was a mutual decision reached by both the parties.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle needs not Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle needs not Prince Harry?
'Scream 7' lands Christopher Landon as director to terrorize fans

'Scream 7' lands Christopher Landon as director to terrorize fans
Prince Andrew took Queen 'permission' before Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew took Queen 'permission' before Newsnight interview
Jax Taylor says wife caused 'multiple nose jobs' after bedroom injury

Jax Taylor says wife caused 'multiple nose jobs' after bedroom injury
Leah Remini ugly battle with Church of Scientology explained

Leah Remini ugly battle with Church of Scientology explained
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to divorce rumours
Prince Harry to be 'everywhere' as Royals struggle with 'WIFI' in Scotland

Prince Harry to be 'everywhere' as Royals struggle with 'WIFI' in Scotland
Meghan Markle 'marriage is fine' as Prince Harry is still 'lost': Source video

Meghan Markle 'marriage is fine' as Prince Harry is still 'lost': Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not fooling anybody' with timeless love

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not fooling anybody' with timeless love