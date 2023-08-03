Gabby Windey finds love again, but not with a man this time

Gabby Windey revealed her ex did not know about her latest

Gabby Windey revealed she is in love again but this time with a woman.

In a chat on The View, The Bachelorette star said, "I always just want to live my truth, and my story," adding, "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I'm dating a girl!"

Surprised, Sunny Hostin said, "didn't see that twist coming."

"I don't think anyone did," the 32-year-old responded. "No, not even me."

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared pictures with her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, a comedian and TV writer.

"Told you I'm a girls girl!!" posted on Tuesday with a caption.

A lip-lock of the new couple was also shared by the Windey, which was re-shared with the caption, "Guys some news... I am gay."

Windey and Erich Schwer were engaged at the reality show's end. However, the pair parted ways in November.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," the Dancing with the Stars contestant at the time told Fox News.

"So, I understand their concern b ut we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."