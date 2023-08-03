Travis Scott's 'Utopia' could hit 400k sales in debut week

Travis Scott is expected to get another key milestone in his successful career

Travis Scott's much-hyped Utopia has justified its popularity, as the rap star is expected to sell 400,000 units in the debut week.



The Sicko Mode's fourth album is expected to make records again, per HitsDailyDouble.

The projected strong sales mean that Scott would score his No: 1 rank album title for the fourth time in his career.

To better understand the 32-year-old current feat, it can be gauged from the fact that after Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape, the former's star-studded album clinched the top spot in 2023 so far.



Looking back to the hip-hop star success in stages as 2016's Birds in the Trap Sing brought 88,000 sales, while Astroworld in 2018 shot up to 537,000 in the first weeks.

In other news, Scott has learned that safe spots were always better than tricky ones for his 'kinds' of concerts.



The Butterfly Effect rapper has chosen Rome to headline his Utopia concert after the Egypt snub.

The HYAENA rap star unveiled the show date on Aug 7.



