Post Malone sees toilets go-to place for writing lyrics

It seems toilets stimulated Post Malone creativity

When Post Malone sought creativity in his work, he knew the direction of the spot: his toilet

Last year, the 28-year-old shared this personal detail on Howard Stern's podcast. Now, in a chat with Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the rapper explained his process to get into the zone.

"Sometimes I'll bring a guitar in there," adding, "I mean, all the best lyrics are written on the ***. One-hundred percent."

Moreover, the Sunflower crooner also gets help from magic mushrooms to produce his award-winning lyrics.

"Are these two things together or are they separate ventures?" the podcaster asked.

"They are separate ventures, but I've never even thought about it that way because I've had some of the meanest ** in my entire life off shrooms and beer," Malone replied.

Adding, "It'd be beer and shrooms for like four days and not eating anything. And I will be like, 'Guys, I'm gonna die right now...' I lost like 10 pounds from this one trip."