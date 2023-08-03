 
menu menu menu

Post Malone sees toilets go-to place for writing lyrics

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

It seems toilets stimulated Post Malone creativity
It seems toilets stimulated Post Malone creativity

When Post Malone sought creativity in his work, he knew the direction of the spot: his toilet

Last year, the 28-year-old shared this personal detail on Howard Stern's podcast. Now, in a chat with Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the rapper explained his process to get into the zone.

"Sometimes I'll bring a guitar in there," adding, "I mean, all the best lyrics are written on the ***. One-hundred percent."

Moreover, the Sunflower crooner also gets help from magic mushrooms to produce his award-winning lyrics.

"Are these two things together or are they separate ventures?" the podcaster asked.

"They are separate ventures, but I've never even thought about it that way because I've had some of the meanest ** in my entire life off shrooms and beer," Malone replied.

Adding, "It'd be beer and shrooms for like four days and not eating anything. And I will be like, 'Guys, I'm gonna die right now...' I lost like 10 pounds from this one trip."

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B's thrown microphone to be sold for charity

Cardi B's thrown microphone to be sold for charity

Prince Harry regrets his decision?

Prince Harry regrets his decision?
Kate Middleton says 'I am definitely not strict'

Kate Middleton says 'I am definitely not strict'
Meghan Markle needs not Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle needs not Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle can still 'control' her career with right future moves

Meghan Markle can still 'control' her career with right future moves
'Scream 7' lands Christopher Landon as director to terrorize fans

'Scream 7' lands Christopher Landon as director to terrorize fans
Prince Andrew took Queen 'permission' before Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew took Queen 'permission' before Newsnight interview
Jax Taylor says wife caused 'multiple nose jobs' after bedroom injury

Jax Taylor says wife caused 'multiple nose jobs' after bedroom injury
Leah Remini ugly battle with Church of Scientology explained

Leah Remini ugly battle with Church of Scientology explained