PTI's central leader Iftikhar Durrani 'abducted'

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

PTI central leader Iftikhar Durrani. — Facebook/@IftikharDurraniPTI
  • PTI says core member was "abducted" from Islamabad.
  • Party says it is gathering information on his "kidnapping".
  • There is still no confirmation of where Durrani is.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) central leader Iftikhar Durrani went "missing" in the wee hours of Thursday, the party said.

In a statement, PTI said its core member was "kidnapped" from Islamabad and that it was "gathering details about his kidnapping".

Hours later, there is still no confirmation about Durrani's whereabouts, who served as special assistant on media to ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI's members and leaders have been facing arrests, rearrest, and other troubles ever since the May 9 riots when public and military installations were attacked by angry protesters enraged over the arrest of Imran Khan.

The authorities have registered several cases against the top leadership for their alleged involvement and incitement against the military leadership.

Following May 9 mayhem, several big names — including Parvez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shireen Mazari — have quit PTI and some even politics.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said recently that May 9 was aimed at toppling military leadership, while the PTI chief was its mastermind.

The premier said men, women, a cabal, some army men, and their families were involved in this which is dubbed "Black Day" by the military.

"Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership."

Reacting to Durrani's "abduction", PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari strongly condemned it.

"You get abducted in the middle of the night with no cases on you & your family gets harassed.. only happens against one party in Pakistan today."

