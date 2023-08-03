Maude Apatow says her ‘heart is broken’ in emotional tribute to Angus Cloud

Maude Apatow poured her heart out in emotional tribute for Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud following his sudden and tragic death at age 25.

The King of Staten Island star expressed how broken hearted she is after the North Hollywood star’s passing, calling him “the funniest person ever.”

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped series of images featuring Cloud with a heartfelt note beside it, telling the late star that she will love him “forever.”

“Angus was the funniest person ever,” Apatow wrote. “I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard.”

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken,” she added.

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”



On 31st July, the family of the young star disclosed his death, revealing Cloud “intensely struggled” after losing his father Conor Hickey a couple of months ago.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family penned in the official statement.