AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'

AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in 1992 film 'Roja'

One of the most talented singers and music composers of India, AR Rahman, will be honoured with a grand film festival launched after his name by the PVR cinemas in order to celebrate 30 years of his music career.

The grand ARR Film Festival is set to take place in Chennai and Coimbatore from August 4 to August 9.

Rahman also expressed his feelings through his Twitter handle about completing 30 years of music. He penned an emotional note, thanking fans and followers for the love and support they have been providing for the past 30 years.

He wrote: "Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I've received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here's to many more years of cherished memories together."

The Dil Se Re singer also shared details of the film festival that will be held in his honour. He shared a poster that read: "AR Rahman Film Festival 4th-9th August. Celebrating 30 years of India's music legend with handpicked collection of over 15 movies."

With his immense talent, the Oscar-winning composer changed the dynamics of Indian music.

According to India Today, AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his 1992 film Roja.