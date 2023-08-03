 
menu menu menu

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singer's '30 years of music'

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in 1992 film Roja
AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in 1992 film 'Roja'

One of the most talented singers and music composers of India, AR Rahman, will be honoured with a grand film festival launched after his name by the PVR cinemas in order to celebrate 30 years of his music career.

The grand ARR Film Festival is set to take place in Chennai and Coimbatore from August 4 to August 9.

Rahman also expressed his feelings through his Twitter handle about completing 30 years of music. He penned an emotional note, thanking fans and followers for the love and support they have been providing for the past 30 years.

He wrote: "Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I've received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here's to many more years of cherished memories together."

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singers 30 years of music

The Dil Se Re singer also shared details of the film festival that will be held in his honour. He shared a poster that read: "AR Rahman Film Festival 4th-9th August. Celebrating 30 years of India's music legend with handpicked collection of over 15 movies."

AR Rahman Film Festival launched to celebrate singers 30 years of music

With his immense talent, the Oscar-winning composer changed the dynamics of Indian music.

According to India Today, AR Rahman was launched by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in his 1992 film Roja.

More From Showbiz:

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry

Nora Fatehi opens up about her journey in entertainment industry
Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar already discussed 'RRKPK 2' with Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh?
Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral video

Shraddha Kapoor gets proposal from fan with red roses, video goes viral
Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday addresses age gap with 'Dream Girl 2' actor Ayushmann Khurrana
'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide
Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gya' turns 20: Film set to re-release in India

Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gya' turns 20: Film set to re-release in India
'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan hints at making comeback to movies

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan hints at making comeback to movies

Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's mom's reaction on their relationship

Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's mom's reaction on their relationship
Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' release postponed by censor board?

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' release postponed by censor board?