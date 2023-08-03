Dua Lipa chooses not to react to new lawsuit

Dua Lipa chose not to react to a new lawsuit involving her hit song "Levitating".



The lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles by musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group (WMG.O) never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song "Levitating."

She did not respond to a request for comments on the lawsuit.

Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa's hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song's original recording.

The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music.



Lipa has already faced two other copyright lawsuits over "Levitating." A court complaint from reggae group Artikal Sound System was dismissed in June. A separate lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown is ongoing.



"Levitating" was released on Dua Lipa's hit 2020 album "Future Nostalgia." The song spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, peaking at No. 2 in 2021.





