Syrus Qazi appointed foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the new foreign secretary to replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who would relinquish the office on August 17 upon attaining the age of superannuation, The News reported Saturday.

Dr Syrus Qazi, a grade-22 senior officer of the foreign service, currently serves as the special secretary of Foreign Affairs.

He has vast experience at his disposal in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

As a graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore, he was selected for the foreign service.

Qazi has also served at the headquarters on important assignments.

He excelled in important capitals with the country’s missions. His last appointment was as the country’s ambassador to Turkey till last year before returning to the capital.

As the next foreign secretary, Qazi will serve the post till 2025.

Syrus was the frontrunner for the top slot since Majeed's appointment as foreign secretary in December last year.