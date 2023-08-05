 
Jennifer Aniston feels 'sick' after liking Jamie Foxx anti-Semitic post

Jennifer Aniston made it clear that she did not like Jamie Foxx's controversial tweet on purpose while explaining that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

The Friends alum took to Instagram to clarify the narrative that she was attacking Jews by liking the Day Shift actor’s cryptic post.

Foxx made headlines earlier after he shared a message seemingly directed towards anti-Semitism on the photo-sharing app as well as his story.

"They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove" Foxx wrote in all caps in a since-deleted post.

However, fans of the star were quick to take screenshots of his story and shared it on social media which attracted severe backlash from Jewish people.

In a report published by the Times of Israel, it was revealed that Foxx’s post alludes to the "Jewish deicide", which is the belief that "Jews are collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus."

Another thing that caught fans’ eyes was The Morning Show star’s name, showing that she liked the controversial post.

In an effort to clear things up, Aniston penned on her story above the screenshot of Foxx’s story, "This really makes me sick."

"I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds.

"I do NOT support any form of antisemitism," she stated. "I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

It seems like Aniston only focused on the part about fake friends and fake love and not the rest of the post. 

