MQM-P mulls Kamran Tessori's name as search for caretaker PM intensifies

Allied parties' consultations over caretaker PM in full swing.

Allies united on dissolving assemblies on August 9.

Sattar says Tessori's name most suitable for the party.

KARACHI: As the search for a caretaker prime minister intensifies with the allied parties holding back-to-back consultations to select and finalise a name, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has floated the name of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for the post.



The government is nearing its term and the coalition government will finalise the name for the caretaker prime minister's post in the next two to three days, before the planned dissolution of the assemblies on August 9.

While the allied parties consider the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani among others, sources said Saturday that the MQM-P will send its recommended names to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by August 6.

Sindh Governor Tessori is on the top of the list of names that are being considered by MQM-P, they said.

Speaking to Geo News, MQM-P deputy convener Farooq Sattar said that Tessori's name was the most suitable for the party; however, he said that it would be the province's loss to suggest the governor's name for a post in the Centre.

"We are willing to make this sacrifice for the vast interest of the country," Farooq said hinting that they might not name Tessori in the country's favour.

However, he said that Tessori's name was being mulled for the caretaker's post and the party will suggest it after consultations.

On Friday, PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a Zoom meeting of the top leaders of government allies and it was decided that all the coalition partners should send their nominations to the prime minister in the next two days. It was also decided that elections would be held on time.

Ex-finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and ex-governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir have emerged as potential candidates. However, the names of ex-Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad, independent MNA from Balochistan Muhammad Aslam Bhootani and Justice (retd) Shakil Baloch are also being floated.

The participants of the meeting authorised the prime minister to give the final name for the top slot of the caretaker setup.

It was learnt that the prime minister would finalise the name after taking the allies into confidence.

A participant of the meeting said the consultation process would continue for the next two to three days. All the coalition partners stuck to the decision of dissolving the assemblies on August 9, three days before the National Assembly completes its five-year tenure.

Under the laws, if an assembly is dissolved after completing its tenure then the elections to the legislature are held within 60 days but in case it is dissolved prematurely then elections are held within 90 days.