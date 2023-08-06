Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with 'most British snub' by Royals

Meghan Markle is mocked for getting snubbed by the Royal Family on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated her special day this Friday, did not get a wish from family across the pond.

Speaking about the snub, PR expert Andy Barr says: "I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine."

He added: “The modern-day social media equivalent of saying 'it’s fine' when clearly it isn’t. If the Royal Family had said anything it too would have been over analysed so maybe they thought it best to keep quiet.

“Let’s not forget, the Royal family are the masters of playing the long game and they won’t have forgotten the level of pain that Meghan and Harry caused them in the very recent past, not least at a time when the country was mourning the loss of the Queen," he continued.

“Maybe it is time for Meghan and Harry to test the waters and send a few heart emoji’s via Instagram.”

He went on: "It comes at a time after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals even though the big day had been celebrated by official royal accounts in the past.

