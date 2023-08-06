Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry to snub Victoria Beckham, David Beckham?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had distanced himself from Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and the reason for it was his wife Meghan Markle.



Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed this while speaking about Meghan and Harry’s first-ever international tour to Australia back in October 2018.

The royal author alleged Prince Harry kept a distance between himself and the celebrity couple despite them having flown to Australia to support the Invictus Games, the Prince was hosting.

He wrote in The Sun, "The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan wanted no 'competition' in the media from David and Victoria Beckham, Bower further claimed.

David Beckham had flown to Sydney from London on the request of Prince Harry, but was surprised why the Duke had not met him.

The royal expert dubbed the snub ‘brutal’.

Tom Bower remarks came days after reports Victoria and David Beckham have ended their friendship with the California-based royals.