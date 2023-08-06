 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry to snub Victoria Beckham, David Beckham?

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry to snub Victoria Beckham, David Beckham?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had distanced himself from Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and the reason for it was his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed this while speaking about Meghan and Harry’s first-ever international tour to Australia back in October 2018.

The royal author alleged Prince Harry kept a distance between himself and the celebrity couple despite them having flown to Australia to support the Invictus Games, the Prince was hosting.

He wrote in The Sun, "The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan wanted no 'competition' in the media from David and Victoria Beckham, Bower further claimed.

David Beckham had flown to Sydney from London on the request of Prince Harry, but was surprised why the Duke had not met him.

The royal expert dubbed the snub ‘brutal’.

Tom Bower remarks came days after reports Victoria and David Beckham have ended their friendship with the California-based royals.

More From Entertainment:

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home
Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California

Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California
Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors

Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors
Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’

Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’
Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub video

Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub
Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’

Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’
Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post

Paul Schrader blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' on FB post
Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’

King Charles is ‘getting payback’ on Prince Harry, Meghan: ‘Message is clear’