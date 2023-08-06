Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's bromance continues in Ibiza

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were spotted continuing their bromance as they enjoyed the holidays in Ibiza. The stars were spotted soaking up the sun on a boat.



Both the stars reportedly spent ample time at the beach over the weekend and were seen hanging out just off the shore of the Balearic Island.

Leonardo rocked in a white T-shirt and paired it grey coloured shorts of sweatpants material and wore white trainers.

The 49-year-old Titanic star wore a black cap and protected his eyes by wearing sunglasses, reports Metro.

The Hollywood A-listers were snapped making their way down the boat as Leonardo held on to some blue material appearing to be a pair of swimming trunks.

Leonardo carried a black bumbag and ensembled his look with a set of silver chains.

His fellow co-star Tobey was also dressed for a summer of sunshine, was spotted wearing royal blue baggy shorts and paired them dark grey T-shirt.

The Spiderman star copied his pal by wearing a cap and sunglasses but he kept room for his feet by wearing double-buckled slip-on sandals as he walked behind Leonardo, making their way to the sea.

This outing of Leonardo comes after he sparked rumours of a romance with British model Neelum Gill, who later denied being romantically involved with the Hollywood stalwart.