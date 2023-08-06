 Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's bromance continues in Ibiza

|August 06, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were spotted continuing their bromance as they enjoyed the holidays in Ibiza. The stars were spotted soaking up the sun on a boat.
Both the stars reportedly spent ample time at the beach over the weekend and were seen hanging out just off the shore of the Balearic Island.
Leonardo rocked in a white T-shirt and paired it grey coloured shorts of sweatpants material and wore white trainers.
The 49-year-old Titanic star wore a black cap and protected his eyes by wearing sunglasses, reports Metro.
The Hollywood A-listers were snapped making their way down the boat as Leonardo held on to some blue material appearing to be a pair of swimming trunks.
Leonardo carried a black bumbag and ensembled his look with a set of silver chains.
His fellow co-star Tobey was also dressed for a summer of sunshine, was spotted wearing royal blue baggy shorts and paired them dark grey T-shirt.
The Spiderman star copied his pal by wearing a cap and sunglasses but he kept room for his feet by wearing double-buckled slip-on sandals as he walked behind Leonardo, making their way to the sea.
This outing of Leonardo comes after he sparked rumours of a romance with British model Neelum Gill, who later denied being romantically involved with the Hollywood stalwart.