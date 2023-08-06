Gigi Hadid shows support for Bella Hadid amid break from modelling

Gigi Hadid shows support for Bella Hadid after emotional health post

Gigi Hadid has shown her support for her sister Bella Hadid after she came out with an emotional Instagram post discussing her health. Gigi was one of the many celebrities including Camilla Cabello who showed their love for the model.

Taking to the comments section of her sister’s post, Gigi wrote: “I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u !”

Bella recounted the difficult process of working on her health while struggling with Lyme disease, explaining the toll it had taken on her body. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.”





Several of the photos showed the model as she recovered and received treatment, saying she wanted to show the positive parts of her journey. “I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”

Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments section with support including Meghan Roche who wrote: “Bellsss. Love you, proud of you for taking care of you. You deserve all of the health and happiness in the world.”