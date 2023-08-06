Disgraced musician Ian Watkins stabbed in prison by inmates

Ian Watkins, the disgraced musician of Lostprophets, has reportedly been stabbed in prison by three fellow inmates inside HMP Wakefield after ‘being held hostage and battered.

Ian is a convicted paedophile and he was jailed in 2013 after being pleaded guilty to his horrific crimes against extremely young children.

The Mirror quoted a source saying, "Watkins was found by the officers after getting attacked."

It is reported that the disgraced musician was taken hostage for six hours and was beaten and stabbed multiple before being freed by prison officers.

The source revealed that he was rushed to the hospital after an ambulance failed to treat the criminal outside the prison.

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed the incident saying that police were investigating an incident that took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.

However, he remained tight-lipped about providing further details of the incident.

The disgraced musician, Watkins, confessed to 13 sex offences, conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault against children, and making, taking and keeping indecent images of children. He was sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

Announcing the sentence against the musician in 2013, the judge said, "The public, in particular, young females need protection from you. You are a deeply corrupt, manipulative, sexual predator."

Ian was the frontman of his former rock band Lostprophets which sold over 3.5 million albums around the globe.