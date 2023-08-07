 
Domestic help torture case: Wife of judge denies girl's employment

By
News Desk
|
PPI

|August 07, 2023

Representational sketch depicting torture on a woman. — Geo.tv
  • Police sources say judge's wife had no answer in her defence.
  • "I never tortured the girl," she said during probe.
  • Suspect could be summoned by JIT again.

ISLAMABAD: The wife of a civil judge, who is currently under interim bail for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old domestic worker, has pleaded innocence, The News reported.

During the investigation, she refuted claims regarding the girl, named Rizwana, ever working at her home. Instead, she stated that she sent Rs60,000 to the girl's parents solely as financial assistance.

"I never tortured the girl. She was suffering from a skin allergy. I have no idea how she received an injury on her head," the prime suspect in the case told a joint investigation team (JIT).

According to police sources, the judge's wife had no answer in her defence. They mentioned she hurled accusations when asked the reason for the violence.

Meanwhile, she could be summoned again before the joint investigation team, as she could not satisfy the investigators during the probe.

NA expresses concerns

On the other hand, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights has expressed grave concern over the torture, urging the law and justice ministry to immediately initiate the process for the removal of the civil judge from service.

The committee, chaired by Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, was briefly apprised by Ayesha Raza Farooq, the chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC), about the unfortunate incident.

She informed the committee that the incident happened on July 24 and was reported in the media after two days.

Initially, the FIR was very weak; however, on the basis of the medico-legal report, some more sections were added to the FIR to further strengthen the case. The ICT police also endorsed the statement of the NCRC chairperson.

The committee directed the DIG police to undertake an impartial inquiry, ignoring all sorts of pressures, finalize the report and submit it to the committee at the earliest possible.

