Prince Harry’s brings ‘limited value if any’ amid wide-scale revolt: ‘He does nothing!’

Prince Harry has caused quite a lot of commotion among experts, with many even going as far as to question his exuberant paycheck.

Claims about Prince Harry’s worth to the company and its employees has been brought to light by Broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She shed light on everything during an interview with Royal Report host Caroline Di Russo.

In this chat she admitted, “You can argue that by virtue of having someone like Prince Harry as a member of your team, you’re getting your money's worth in publicity because Prince Harry is a very well-known figure.”

“But the reality is, that’s where any sort of value that he brings the company ends.”

“His value to the company only came down to the fact that he is Prince Harry, not that he has any sort of background as a chief impact officer,” Ms Krakue later added.

She also went as far as to question the couple’s brand image and ability to ‘sell’ given time constraints, and said, “He’s in the process of filming his Invictus Games documentary, he’s released a book, he’s apparently planning another tour in Africa, and his wife has been busy as well. So really how much work could he actually have done?”

For those unversed, these claims have come shortly after fans began to ‘question’ Prince Harry’s abilities, and event as far as to tell the outlet, “From what I see I'm going to go with zero things.”

Some even questioned the duke’s incompetence and added, “Every article mentions his role at BetterUp then goes on to roast [him and Meghan Markle]... The juice isn't worth the squeeze.”