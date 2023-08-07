Deepika Padukone leaves Ranveer Singh emotional with heartfelt Friendship Day post

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has won the heart of her husband Ranveer Singh with an emotional note for him on Friendship Day.



Taking to Instagram, the Pathaan actress shared a heartfelt note as she expressed the joys of 'marrying your best friend.'

Tagging Ranveer, Deepika says, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with.

“Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs.”

She went on to say, “Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.

“Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Ranveer Singh got emotional and dropped heart and infinity emojis in the comment section.



The couple’s love story began when they co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

After six years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018.