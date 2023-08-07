 
menu menu menu

Asia Cup 2023 matches timetable revealed

By
Sports Desk

|August 07, 2023

Pakistan celebrate a wicket in Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka. — AFP
Pakistan celebrate a wicket in Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka. — AFP

The timetable for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 was revealed by the regional cricket governing authority, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting the Asian cricketing event jointly at home and Sri Lanka, towards the end of this month. 

All the matches including the final during the event will start at 2:30pm (PST). The toss will take place at 2pm (PST).

Hosts will play the tournament's opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time. This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.

Here are the timings of Asia Cup matches

Group Stage

  • Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

  • Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams' positions after first round

- India will remain A 2

- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

More From Sports:

World Cup 2023: Cricketing bodies unhappy with BCCI

World Cup 2023: Cricketing bodies unhappy with BCCI
Pakistan's Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash wins EVO tournament for fourth time

Pakistan's Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash wins EVO tournament for fourth time

Kylian Mbappe excluded from PSG first-team training amid contract dispute

Kylian Mbappe excluded from PSG first-team training amid contract dispute
FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA knocked out by Sweden

FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA knocked out by Sweden

Ronaldo scores stunning goal to propel Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals

Ronaldo scores stunning goal to propel Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals
Australia deny England to clinch 12th Netball World Cup title

Australia deny England to clinch 12th Netball World Cup title
Arsenal lifts Community Shield with penalty triumph over Manchester City

Arsenal lifts Community Shield with penalty triumph over Manchester City
Boxer Amir Khan gifts wife expensive car to 'save marriage'

Boxer Amir Khan gifts wife expensive car to 'save marriage'
Pakistan cricket team gets go-ahead to travel to India for ICC World Cup

Pakistan cricket team gets go-ahead to travel to India for ICC World Cup