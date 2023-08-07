Asia Cup 2023 matches timetable revealed

|August 07, 2023
The timetable for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 was revealed by the regional cricket governing authority, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting the Asian cricketing event jointly at home and Sri Lanka, towards the end of this month.
All the matches including the final during the event will start at 2:30pm (PST). The toss will take place at 2pm (PST).
Hosts will play the tournament's opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time. This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.
Group Stage
Super 4s
*Positions irrespective of teams' positions after first round
- India will remain A 2
- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position
- Sri Lanka will remain B1
- Bangladesh will remain B2
- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position