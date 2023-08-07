Asia Cup 2023 matches timetable revealed

Pakistan celebrate a wicket in Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka. — AFP

The timetable for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 was revealed by the regional cricket governing authority, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be hosting the Asian cricketing event jointly at home and Sri Lanka, towards the end of this month.

All the matches including the final during the event will start at 2:30pm (PST). The toss will take place at 2pm (PST).

Hosts will play the tournament's opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time. This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.

Here are the timings of Asia Cup matches

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams' positions after first round

- India will remain A 2

- If either of them (India and Pakistan) don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position