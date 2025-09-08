 
Geo News

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Young athlete is the only Pakistani player to feature on NCAA Division 1

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 08, 2025

Pakistan’s golf star Omar Khalid Hussain. — Reporter
Pakistan’s golf star Omar Khalid Hussain. — Reporter 

Pakistan’s rising golf star Omar Khalid Hussain has created history by becoming the first player from his country to win a golf title on American soil by claiming the Fendrich Open trophy.

Omar, who is the only Pakistani player to feature on NCAA Division 1 – the highest level of collegiate sports in the USA – tamed a long list of professionals in the $18,700 tournament in Evansville, Indiana, by carding spectacular scores of 61 and 65.

He edged experienced professional Zach Williams from Illinois by one stroke with a 36-hole aggregate of 126 (-14) at the par-70 Fendrich Golf Course on Sunday.

In the first round on Saturday, Omar carded eight birdies and an eagle to finish at the top of the leaderboard with a stunning score of 9-under-par 61. He started with a bogey on the first hole in the final round but quickly recovered to sink six birdies on his way to a 65 that helped him win the title.

Omar, who at 16 became the youngest winner of the Pakistan Amateur, has now become the first player from his country to win a professional golf tournament in the US.

The big-hitting youngster is not new to creating history.

After winning the Pakistan Amateur in 2020, Omar, who currently represents the University of Evansville, won the Faldo Series Pakistan title by 40 strokes, creating a new record.

Later at 17, he became the first Pakistani player to make the cut in any event staged by the United States Golf Association (USGA). Omar achieved that feat by making the cut at the prestigious US Junior Golf Championship at the iconic Bandon Dunes Golf Club in Bandon, Oregon. He also finished fourth at the Qatar Open in Doha in 2024.

Omar also became the youngest Pakistan No.1 at 17 and won the low amateur at the Pakistan Open. He has represented Pakistan at the Asian Games, Asia Pacific Golf Championship, and the World Championship besides featuring in the British Amateur, Scottish Open, and the St Andrews Open.

Omar is eyeing to become the first Pakistani to feature on the elite PGA Tour and believes that he is on the right path.

“I’m happy with the way my game is progressing and will continue working hard to achieve my dream, which is to play and win on the PGA Tour someday.”

Alcaraz outshines Sinner to claim second US Open title
Alcaraz outshines Sinner to claim second US Open title
PCB's Naqvi celebrates Pakistan's commanding heroics in tri-series final
PCB's Naqvi celebrates Pakistan's commanding heroics in tri-series final
Saad Habib rallies to win 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship in Karachi
Saad Habib rallies to win 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship in Karachi
Nawaz's five-for steers Pakistan to T20I tri-series final win over Afghanistan
Nawaz's five-for steers Pakistan to T20I tri-series final win over Afghanistan
India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul
India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul
Pakistan to host maiden T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Nov
Pakistan to host maiden T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Nov
First Pakistan-India match since May conflict fires up Asia Cup 2025
First Pakistan-India match since May conflict fires up Asia Cup 2025
US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka claims fourth Grand Slam title
US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka claims fourth Grand Slam title