Street in New York co-named 'Allama Iqbal Avenue'

People hold up the sign 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' in Queens, New York. — Pakistani Embassy in Washington

As Pakistan's Independence Day fast approaches, an avenue in New York — the most populous city in the United States — has been co-named "Allama Iqbal Avenue".

Ambassador Masood Khan has congratulated President American-Pakistani Advocacy Group Ali Rashid for his leadership in having the avenue co-named "Allama Iqbal Avenue".

Iqbal is an international icon and a symbol of Pakistani nationhood. It was he who dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent — a dream which came true in 1947.

"New York is the most famous metropolis and naming an avenue after our national poet would cement Pak-US ties and a source of pride for Pakistani diaspora not only in NYC but across the United States," he said.

He also paid tribute to Rashid for his resolute efforts to build better relations between Pakistan and the US, creating greater awareness about the history and culture of Pakistan in the US.

It may be recalled that Rashid and APAG were instrumental in introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day.”

Co-naming 109 Street and 101 Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, recognises Pakistan's rich cultural heritage whilst allowing Pakistani American to honour one of the most significant leaders of their country, a statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Washington said.



Speaking on the occasion Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council said: "As we approach Pakistan Independence Day, I am honoured to celebrate the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as Allama Iqbal Avenue."

"Hailed as one of the defining poets, scholars, and leaders of his time, Allama Iqbal's work and vision led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent country."

"His legacy lives on today in the vibrant Pakistani community that has contributed to the cultural fabric of New York City."