Anti-monarchy group rejects claims related to King Charles coronation

Anti-monarchy group Republic has dismissed claims that King Charles coronation brought in almost a £1 billion boost to the UK economy.



It was claimed by a Twitter user 'Royalinstablog', saying “The coronation brought in almost a £1Billion boost to the UK economy.

It further says, “Where are the Republican people, please show us which political figure can pull this economic figure. The Royal family is Brand Britain.”

Reacting to it, Republic CEO Graham Smith dubbed these claims untrue.

He commented, “This isn’t true. At all.”

Meanwhile, the group also rejected royal expert Angela Levin, the critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, claims that “The Monarchy will have added a £958m boost the UK economy this year!”

The group says, “Extraordinary how royalists come up with this baseless nonsense, and they seem to need to justify the institution on the grounds of some vague sense of profit.”

Meanwhile, Republic has launched new campaign against King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family.

The campaign has been launched after reports the British government plans to increase King Charles and the royal family's grant by 45 percent to £125 million in 2025.